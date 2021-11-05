Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has seemingly reacted to the latest round of WWE releases.

Wyatt tweeted late Thursday:

What do we do now?

We wait for the right place.

We wait for the right time.

Then we turn Rome to Ashes.

“Groveling in the muck of avarice”

I believe in you too

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts had famously used the phrase “muck of avarice” in a promo ahead of his WrestleMania 6 match with Ted DiBiase.

Roberts told DiBiase: “Damien and I remember all the times you made people grovel for your money. This time, you’ll be the one that’s humiliated, and this time, you will be the one that grovels for the money. And how appropriate, that the money you grovel for is your very own. A victim of your own greed, wallowing in the muck of avarice.”

As noted, a new report suggests that Wyatt and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a strained relationship before the third-generation wrestler was released earlier this year.

Wyatt became a free agent on Nov. 2. His tweet can be seen below.