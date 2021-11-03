On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former NXT North American Champion JONAH, f.k.a. Bronson Reed. One of JONAH’s last matches in NXT was at “TakeOver: In Your House” in a six-man winner take all match where he teamed up with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. JONAH recalled his experience teaming up with Nash Carter and Wes Lee.

“It was really fun. That group with those sort of guys are considered sort of ‘indie kids’ that came in and they want to polish or make you sort of different, but it was good to be able to work with them and sort of do what we do,” JONAH said. “I think we had a really fun six-man tag with Legado, and it was very much not, I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s very much all our ideas that got put forth, and they liked it. Whenever you can be creative and have the producers and the people making the TV show on board, I think that’s when it’s at its best. When you have to double down what you want to do, sometimes it gets a little bit boring and monotonous.”

A recent story has come out explaining why MSK are being booed in the WWE NXT 2.0 arena, allegedly due to a few fans out to get them. JONAH responded the the situation, and he recalled his reaction to hearing MSK getting booed.

“I mean, I understand what it’s like to be attacked by a certain group of fans. I’ve had it before in the past,” JONAH admitted. “I still have it now. I still have my haters online, usually, not at live shows. Online is where they live, and they get on the YouTube comments, usually, to sort of try and give me some crap, but it’s whatever. But at live shows, it sort of sucks because it does hijack the matches, and then it does make it confusing for people watching at home when you got these babyfaces getting booed for some reason, and it seems like it’s something to do personally. I’m not 100% sure what it’s about, but I always got along with those guys. I think they’re very entertaining, but I did even notice it back then when I was teeming with them in that six-man tag.

“I remember coming out, definitely loved the NXT crowd, so I usually got a good pop, and then I remember them coming out and there were some boos. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I didn’t quite understand what was happening, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll just do me.’ It’s strange given that it is a studio wrestling show now, that’s what NXT definitely has become, and if it’s that same core audience every week, you’re not going to change their opinion, really. If it was a touring show where it was week to week, that’s when you actually see who’s over and who’s not over, whereas when it’s an insular, one place every single week, it’s up to those fans who they like and who they don’t.”

It has been reported that JONAH is in talks with many major promotions. As one of the hottest free agents on the market, he gave his thoughts on AEW.

“I was always one to watch what they were doing,” JONAH said. “I would watch, obviously, our show. I would watch their show, and I used to like to compare and see what could we do that was different. Whether the producers, writers, creative went down that road, was another thing. I think they’ve done really good to be able to build their own fanbase, as well as, not steal, but obviously have a lot of core WWE fans now. I have a lot of friends from back home that are like, ‘I’m not watching WWE anymore. I’m going to watch AEW,’ and that’s not just on WWE, but obviously on AEW putting out a good product every week. I think they’ve done a great job to be able to not only come up with something that’s unique and theirs but to compete with WWE.

You can follow JONAH on Twitter @JONAHISHERE

Powered by RedCircle