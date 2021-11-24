Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Busted Open Radio, where he talked about the AEW fans booing him. The audience turned on the former WWE star on AEW Dynamite when he confronted Hangman Page. However, Danielson doesn’t believe he did anything mean.

“I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. So, I gave them a little bit of a tough time back,” he stated. “I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean. To say, ‘hey, congratulations Hangman Page, you are the World Champion. I am a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. I am a little bit disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling that much and I have been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

Bryan Danielson went on to talk about the fan reaction, admitting that he enjoys being booed. The AEW star then teased that he will keep tapping into that.

“I’m not going to lie, I do enjoy being booed,” Bryan admitted. “There’s something so fun about it. So I might lean into that a little bit more. But there’s nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now because of that, I think I am probably going to kick all of his friends’ heads in. But I think I would be doing that anyway. I don’t consider it a heel turn, I am just being me.”

Bryan Danielson also spoke about his promo ability. He admitted that he used to be poor at this, but says anything can be learned. Bryan believes that anybody can pick this up, using Dante Martin as an example.

“I couldn’t talk,” he admitted. “That was a legitimate thing that people could say like, ‘hey, this guy can’t talk and he’s not very charismatic.’ I am still not The Rock, right? But I don’t know who is, really. But one of the things I truly believe from a mindset perspective is that I can learn anything. I am not stupid.

“I also think that’s something that anybody can do. For example, Dante Martin can learn to cut a promo,” Danielson believes. “If he works really hard at it because he’s an amazing athlete and he’s really good in the ring. If he wants to be one of the best promo guys in the business, and he works really hard at it, he can. He’s a smart guy, he’s 20 years old. It took me a lot of time failing miserably.”

