AEW World Champion Hangman Page celebrated his title victory with Dark Order on tonight’s Dynamite. Page got the victory over Kenny Omega at Full Gear to finally capture the championship. His celebration quickly soured as the number one contender, Bryan Danielson, made his way out to the ring.

Despite shaking Page’s hand and giving congratulations, the trash talk escalated into a scuffle between the two.

During their back-and-forth, Bryan Danielson noted how even after he won the title at WrestleMania, he was wrestling the next day. Danielson pointed out Page was just out talking, instead

“Apparently, cowboy s*** doesn’t involve wrestling,” Danielson said. “I’m out here wrestling every week and you’re just out here flappin’ your gums. Hey, some people celebrate like that! When I won the World Championship at WrestleMania, I wrestled the very next day. I wrestled the very next day! Of course, Virginia boos hard work!”

Dynamite was at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia where the crowd booed Bryan Danielson even mentioning WrestleMania.

No word yet on when Page and Danielson will meet in the ring. On tonight’s show, Danielson defeated Evil Uno and is set to wrestle Colt Cabana on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.