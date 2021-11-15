During the AEW Full Gear Post Show Media Scrums, Bryan Danielson spoke about his last two months in AEW and how he feels at this moment with his career. Danielson successfully defeated Miro at Full Gear to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

“I will say this, I feel like the best version of myself,” Danielson said. “I feel like I’m doing some of the best wrestling of my career, I feel like I’m at the peak of my career and I also feel like I’m able to do stuff that I wasn’t able to do.”

After being forced to retire in early 206 due to concussion and neck issues, Bryan Danielson shocked the wrestling world by coming out of retirement in 2018. Danielson revealed whether or not he still takes part in impact testing and revealed that his main goal is to be a father and would walk away from wrestling again if he had to.

“I don’t do the impact testing anymore, I haven’t done impact testing for years and years,” Danielson said. “I do regularly keep up with the neurologist and I see him pretty much every month. We do SPECT scans which monitor the oxygen flow in your brain. As I keep working on it and doing different things, my SPECT scans keep getting better and better to where they’re better than, I think he said last time it was better than the average 25-year-old with very little or no head trauma. We’re going to see, we’re going to see how valid these SPECT scans are and how valid some of the other stuff is.

“I try to be very diligent because one of the things that is most important to me is being a dad. I’ve seen the best doctors in the country and all of them have cleared me. Even Dr. Joseph Maroon who I have a lot of respect for, he was the one who was most hesitant. We had to do all the due diligence to get cleared by WWE, my main goal is not to be the best wrestler. I’m a relatively old father, my son just turned a year and a half, I’m going to be 54 – 55 when he’s 18. He’s going to want to take me down and I’m going to sprawl on him and I want to be with my daughter when she asks me about chemistry. That is my number one goal to do that and if Tony thinks at any point that I won’t be able to do that, it’s going to be time to stop.”

The American Dragon also spoke about being mentioned during the CM Punk/Eddie Kingston feud during a promo on AEW Rampage where Punk said several former ROH talents looked down on Kingston, including Bryan. Danielson revealed he’s always had disappointment with Kingston and feels if he focused more on his career he’d be a bigger star.