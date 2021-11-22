2021 has been a difficult year in some ways for Charlotte Flair. It saw her fiancé Andrade El Idolo and her father Ric Flair both leave WWE. That led some to speculate on how much longer Charlotte Flair herself will be in WWE. However, the SmackDown Women’s Champion doesn’t sound like someone who is considering leaving the company anytime soon.

“I didn’t work this hard to just go, ‘Goodbye’,” Flair said during an interview on The Masked Man Show.

Andrade El Idolo requested and received his release from WWE last March. He signed with AEW and has also worked matches for AAA and other promotions. It should be noted that Andrade unfollowed Charlotte on social media earlier today.

Ric Flair left WWE last August. He’s keeping a lower profile recently following allegations stemming from Dark Side of The Ring. However, he did appear on the NWA’s 73rd Anniversary pay per view in August.

Charlotte Flair does not always enjoy the media attention surrounding her family and personal life, specifically her relationship with Andrade El Idolo. Flair was not happy about a report she read on her whereabouts around the time of last month’s Crown Jewel pay per view.

“I saw an article [that] said I was on the way to Saudi Arabia to be in that Triple Threat [match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair],” Flair recalled. “I was in Mexico!”

Flair may be frustrated with some of the coverage of her career, but she also admits she’s willing to blend her real life with one of her pro wrestling storylines if it benefits her. At the same time, she sometimes tires of her on-screen persona overshadowing who she is away from the ring.

“I am supposed to be the bad guy. I know the right people understand. What I mean by ‘right people’ is – there is a character and there is a person. And if you’re level-headed, you understand that. You can separate the two. But I use everything that goes on in my daily life, whether it’s professional or personal, and it just makes me a better performer.”

Charlotte Flair is currently preparing for a high-profile match against Becky Lynch at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

