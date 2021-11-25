After tonight’s tapings for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Tony Khan and CM Punk came out to the ring to send the crowd home happy.

As seen in the video below, CM Punk spoke about how special it is to be in front of his Chicago fans.

He talked about selling out various arenas in the area and letting the crowd know when AEW would be returning.

“We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on February 2,” Punk announced. “Tickets will go on sale Saturday. … The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.”

Khan then noted he wanted to be in Chicago the night before every Thanksgiving and teased a possible PPV is coming to the city at some point down the road.

