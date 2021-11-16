One week after vowing to leave Twitter, Cody Rhodes has kept his word. The AEW star and former TNT Champion quietly deactivated his Twitter account on Monday. Rhodes has not commented yet on the deactivation.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio last Friday, Cody Rhodes announced to hosts Dave LaGreca and AEW co-worker Mark Henry that he would soon be leaving the social media platform. Rhodes cited the amount of sniping and negativity on Twitter as the reason, telling LaGreca and Henry he’d be moving everything to Instagram.

“Yesterday was my last day on Twitter,” Rhodes said. “Because of the sniping and negativity on there, I just moved everything to Instagram.

Both Rhodes and his wife, AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes, have been the target social media criticism, particularly on Twitter. The reaction on social media has spilled over into the ring, where Cody Rhodes has begun to receive polarizing reactions from the AEW audience. The AEW star was warmly received on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, only to receive a more hostile reaction at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night. Several Twitter users confirmed that a sign reading “Cane Liberty”, referring to the Rhodes’ daughter, was at times visible during the PPV broadcast.

On-screen, Cody Rhodes has been involved in a feud with both Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black. Alongside Pac, Rhodes was able to defeat both men in tag team action at AEW Full Gear. He and Pac were then promptly attacked by FTR after the match, setting up a potential tag match between both teams.

In addition to wrestling, Cody Rhodes can also be seen on the game show The Go Big Show and the reality series Rhodes to the Top, which focuses on the life of himself and Brandi Rhodes. The show’s season one finale aired on October 23.