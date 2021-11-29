AEW’s Dante Martin recently appeared on One on One with Jon Alba where he spoke about his goals with the company. Martin discussed his plans for when he brother returns admitting that he hopes they can become AEW Tag Team Champions.

“I think there’s really nowhere to go but up,” he stated. “I’m hoping that as soon as Darius comes back we can get these belts going and start hopefully a legendary career because that’s what we’re looking to do. It’s been pretty hard.”

Dante Martin also spoke about when he found out his brother would be unable to compete. He revealed that Darius has worked hard behind the scenes to help him at times.

“Especially just being thrown into the fishes almost, being thrown to the sharks,” he said. “It’s a sink or swim. I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job swimming right now. Darius has been kind of my coach behind the scenes and been helping me out an amazing amount. Although it’s a bad situation, we’re making a good deal out of it.”

The AEW star is one of the best high-flying talents in the company, but this is something that can lead to criticism at times. Martin spoke about how people can respond to that and how he focuses on himself.

“I think to the critics, they’re going to voice their opinion. As long as overall the people are happy and you’re doing your job to the best you can, that’s all that really matters,” Martin said. “People are going to say what they’re going to say at the end of the day, whether your back’s turned or facing them, you just gotta do you.”

Dante Martin went on to talk about people who help out backstage and provide advice. He specifically named Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn as two great minds.

“I’ve talked to JR a couple of times,” he admitted. “I talk to Schiavone just about every week now, of course, as you see with the pre-tapes we do. Two of the biggest names to me that are super influential backstage to me are Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn. They’re just two of the greatest minds and nicest people you’ll ever meet. Super helpful.

“I watch a lot of Jerry, but Dean is the one I watch almost religiously… I almost draw. I hope it comes across like this, but the intensity, almost like the ‘I don’t care attitude,’” he reflected. “Just going to the ring, ‘I gotta do me, the other guy can bring it, but I gotta bring it more attitude.’ I get a lot of that from Malenko.”