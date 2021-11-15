AEW Full Gear has the backstage morale feeling good, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast.

“Morale is very high with the locker room. The investment AEW has made in its future stars is paying dividends,” a source told Zarian.

The show was capped off with Hangman Page finally capturing the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. The former champion reportedly gutted out a performance with banged-up shoulders.

Jay Lethal made a surprise appearance to announce he had signed with All Elite Wrestling. ROH announced earlier this month it would not be renewing any contracts on the roster. Lethal faces AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson also had something to celebrate after defeating Miro in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson received a future shot at the World Championship. No word yet on when he’ll get that shot, but Tony Khan referred to him facing Page as a “dream match.”