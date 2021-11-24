AEW’s Darby Allin spoke to My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox about his recent match with MJF. He revealed it was the best of his career and they made sure they didn’t get lost in the shuffle with lots of new talents joining AEW.

“In a weird way, I know it sounds crazy, but it would have to rank number one. In a weird way, only because I don’t like to give Max that credit. The whole thing with that is, going into the match I had a lot to prove mentally,” Allin confessed. “There’s all these new faces coming into AEW. We had to prove to them, the audience, that the pillars, so to speak, are going to steal the show. We did just that, it’s good not to get lost in the shuffle in these times.”

Darby Allin also spoke about the positive comments CM Punk gave about him recently. Punk stated he would be a fan of Darby when he was a child. The upcoming talent believes that is validation for him and how he stuck to his belief.

“Yeah, it’s validation for sticking to your guns, trusting yourself, and not changing in the process in this world of wrestling. There’s so much different routes one can take, so it’s really nice to say, ‘no, I am going to do this. I am going to be the guy with short shorts with leggings and face paint. Screw you.’ It’s nice,” Allin said. “Just to bring the skateboarding into the world of wrestling means a lot to me, because that was huge in my youth. Today, I still skate all the time.”

If you sue any quotes from this article, please credit My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.