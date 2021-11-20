AEW confirmed tonight that Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one at next Friday’s Rampage: Black Friday. This comes after Kingston and Garcia’s face-to-face confrontation this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

Fresh off the heels of Full Gear last Saturday, Kingston suffered a major loss from CM Punk. Both men brutally battered each other in an 11-minute hyper-violent grudge match.

Garcia’s most recent match occurred at the AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida, on October 24, where he reigned victorious against Rickey Shane Page. Their match officially aired one week later, on November 2, on YouTube.

Rampage: Black Friday will be taped after next Wednesday’s Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. More matches for next Friday’s event will be revealed on Wednesday. Stay tuned.

Always a straight shooter, @MadKing1981 lets @GarciaWrestling & #2point0 know exactly how he feels about them after the trio intruded on his interview with @tonyschiavone24 on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JFQfIkikgr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021