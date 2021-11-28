Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax will be going by the in-ring name “Lina Fanene” going forward.

On Saturday, Jax changed her Twitter handle to her new wrestling name and shared a link to her fansite. Jax’s real name is “Savelina Fanene” but is referred to as Lina by her friends and family.

Jax was among the 18 WWE Superstars released on Nov. 4. Subsequently, Jax refuted reports that she was released due to her vaccination status, pointing out that she had taken a leave of absence from WWE due to mental health struggles.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, the full support of the company, to take care of myself,” Jax wrote on Instagram.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, while dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Jax changed up her look recently, revealing a new hairstyle via social media. She is presently serving her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE. You can se her latest tweet below.