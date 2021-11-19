Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting.

The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair.

You can see her new look below:

Below is Nia’s look when she left WWE weeks ago:

Nia was released on November 4 alongside other WWE stars like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Eva Marie, and others. As announced last night, the WWE releases have continued with stars like John Morrison, the members of Hit Row, and others parting ways with WWE.

Despite claims that she was released due to her vaccination status or budget cuts, Nia Jax created a social media post that pointed towards her leave of absence as a reason. The former RAW Women’s Champion explained how she originally took a break from WWE due to mental health struggles.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, the full support of the company, to take care of myself,” Jax wrote.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, while dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Nia Jax’s last match with WWE was a losing effort to Shayna Baszler on the September 20 RAW. WWE did a post-match injury angle where she suffered an elbow injury at the hands of her former tag team partner that night.