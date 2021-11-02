Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese will be making his AEW debut on Tuesday’s episode of Dark.

AEW’s Twitter account announced that Nese will be facing Fuego Del Sol in a singles match. As noted earlier, the match was taped last week when Nese visited Universal Studios in Orlando for several tapings.

Nese made his first AEW appearance a few weeks ago, on the Oct. 23 edition of Saturday Night Dynamite. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was spotted sitting in the crowd during the Bryan Danielson – Dustin Rhodes match.

Nese was released by WWE in June and began working indie dates after his 90-day non-compete clause ended in September.

Other matches announced for Tuesday’s Dark include Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny, Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin and 2point0 vs. Bison XL & Toa Liona.