Next week, on Impact Wrestling, FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) and the Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) will add another chapter in their epic rivalry with a No. 1 Contenders Match for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. The winners will receive a future title shot against The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson).

In this week’s episode, Bullet Club interrupted FinJuice and the Good Brothers’ non-title match. All three of these teams competed for these respective titles at Bound For Glory last month, to which the Good Brothers retained.

Also, set for next week’s show, the Undead Bridesmaids (Brandi Lauren & Kimber Lee) will take on Decay (Havok & Rosemary), as per the request of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay). It was announced on tonight’s show that The IInspiration will put their titles on the line in a rematch against Decay at Turning Point on November 20.

Speaking of championships, Jordynne Grace will defend her Digital Media Championship against the No. 1 Contender John Skyler before next week’s flagship episode. Skyler earned his spot after defeating Chelsea Green in their singles match earlier this week.

Their contest will be available to view on Impact Plus and their Impact Insider YouTube channel. It has not been confirmed if their match will premiere either next Tuesday or Wednesday. Stay tuned.