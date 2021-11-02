John Skyler is the new number one contender for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship. He will now go on to face the inaugural champion, Jordynne Grace, at a later date.

On today’s special broadcast, Skyler defeated Chelsea Green with a roll-up after Green was rebuilding momentum. Green held the early advantage throughout the first part of the match.

This will be Grace’s first title defense since winning it at the Bound For Glory pre-show last month. She is currently the first-ever Triple Crown Winner in the present-day Knockouts division.

Today’s match between Skyler-Green will be available to view for non-subscribers on Impact’s YouTube page sometime tomorrow.