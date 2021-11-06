Cody Silagyi , who is best known as the father of wrestling personality, Izzy, has taken to social media today to apologize to former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado. Silagyi had posted on social media earlier this week, mocking the wrestler after he was part of the recent releases.

Silagyi’s message was as follows:

“Lince, No need to talk because I have truly already said too much. I am man enough to admit when I’m wrong. I sincerely apologize for my insensitive tweet on Thursday. Deleting the tweet is not enough. I owe you a direct apology. I also recognize and respect what you are dealing with professionally in this moment. I should have never made such a rude, off the cuff remark. Again, I truly apologize for my actions. You are a talented wrestler I know that you will continue to thrive in the pro wrestling business. I want you to know that with sincerity I do wish you and your family all the best. #apology”

This apology came after the former Lucha House Party star had called Silagyi out on social media. Silagyi had deleted his original tweet, which stated: “@LuchadorLD Good Luck in your future endeavors,” with a smiley face emoji at the end.

However, Dorado had taken a screenshot of the message and he posted a message to Silagyi. The masked wrestler wanted to meet with Cody in person to talk things out. He posted:

“Don’t worry fam, I see you. @Cody_Starbuck soon. I’ll be at #silverspursarena today at 4 after my competition. Come down and talk. We gonna talk or what?”

As of this moment, Dorado has yet to respond to the apology that he was sent. Silagyi has since deleted/deactivated his Twitter account.

You can see the Twitter exchange below: