Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter to comment on his future after WWE. As noted, he was one of eight wrestlers to be released from WWE on Thursday.

He revealed that he will be doing some indie events and that “Gunner is reborn.”

Before WWE, Jaxson Ryker had a run in TNA (Impact Wrestling) as Gunner. During his time with the promotion, he was the TNA Television Champion and TNA World Tag Team Champion with James Storm.

“Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a purpose. Romans 8:28. Thank you @wwe for the 5 years of fun. Thank you @wwe universe for the love and memories. Gunner is reborn,” tweeted Ryker.

Jaxson Ryker signed with WWE in 2017 and was a member of the Forgotten Sons in NXT. The stable made their debut on the WWE main roster in 2020, but after controversial tweets from Ryker, the group was disbanded.

Before his WWE release, he was mostly wrestling on WWE Main Event.

Below is his statement: