During a recent interview with Metro News, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy delved more into his desire to bring the Willow character he portrayed in Impact Wrestling to WWE. Hardy notes how he has yet to bring up the idea to the creative team in WWE despite mentioning the idea in multiple interviews now.

“I think there’s something special about Willow. I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense,” Jeff Hardy said. “I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody creatively in WWE, so I just need to go in and do that, not hesitate. They might shut it down, but it might be cool.”

The Charismatic Enigma looks to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt as inspiration when considering what his Willow character could bring to WWE television. Now that Bray Wyatt is no longer a part of the WWE roster and is working on a Hollywood film, Hardy wants to fill a void he left behind.

“I can’t help but think how cool it was when I first witnessed The Fiend, and the light shutting down. It was so cool to me – that’s kind of my thing too. I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool!’ Now that he’s not here anymore, I think there’s something really cool Willow could do similar to that.

“It wouldn’t be exactly like that, but I’ve even had ideas like a Jeff Ross character – like I was a painter, a really silly painter Jeffery Ross, and then Willow would be my Fiend. But then that’s too much like the [Firefly] Funhouse,” Hardy said. “But that’s what’s cool about pro wrestling, anything’s possible and anything can make sense if it’s thought out correctly and really believed in.”

Jeff Hardy will be a part of the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match this Sunday, representing team SmackDown.