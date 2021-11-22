Jeff Hardy has recently been interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling about the future of the Hardy Boyz. He admitted that he wants to team up with Matt again down the line, whether that’s in WWE or elsewhere.

“The third one is reuniting with my brother,” Jeff Hardy confessed. “Whether it’s here or over there. And over there could be anywhere. Like you said, contracts expire, people get released, it happens all the time so anything is possible in or outside of wrestling.”

Jeff Hardy then went on to discuss potentially bringing back his Brother Nero gimmick. He admitted that it was a fun period of time for him in the wrestling world. Hardy also stated that the cinematic work of that run is the type of work that he lives for.

“You could even delete the brother and it could just be Nero because that’s my middle name and just do the same deal but a little more amplified and exaggerated. That could be very cool because it was so fun being Brother Nero with Broken Matt. Those was some of the funniest times of my career,” he admitted. “Some of the stuff we did cinematically, very small, with no budget.

“All of that hard work and for the finished product come out and people to watch that and go, ‘wow, that was unique and different. I kind of like that.’ That’s kind of what I live for,” Hardy confessed. “Things that you can do that don’t cost a million dollars but can be very special.”

Jeff Hardy also spoke about his face paint and the creative process of that. He admitted that Sting was part of the inspiration for that.

“The way I see it, it’s half skull and half abstract human/alien type of thing. If you notice you’ll see somewhat of a skull on my face. I’m an abstract kind of rock and roll guy. That’s the cool thing about painting my face, I kind of see the image in my head on the day of. But when I get in there and start doing it, it always turns out different,” Hardy confessed. “But that’s what’s cool about art. When I have time, like a good hour, I just get in such a peaceful state of mind and get so much joy out of the finished product. Sting inspired me so much back in the day. It was different every time.”

