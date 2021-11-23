We haven’t seen the last of the Hardy Boyz in pro wrestling if Jeff Hardy has anything to say about it. He believes there will be one more in-ring reunion with his brother Matt before their careers come to an end.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” Jeff Hardy told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. “I’m not sure where. That’s why it’s kind of exciting. It can happen anywhere, man. Wrestling is very unpredictable. Contracts expire. People get released. All kinds of stuff happens. So, we’ll see. I think our paths will cross [again and we’ll] reunite one more time.”

Matt Hardy jumped from WWE to AEW last year. The Hardy Boyz last teamed up in WWE back in April 2019.

Jeff Hardy has remained in WWE since 2017 and is currently competing as a singles star. He says there’s not much left on his pro wrestling “bucket list” after he competed in his first and only Hell In A Cell match against Randy Orton in 2018.

“I think I’m good with just one,” Jeff Hardy recalled. “I smashed my ankle pretty good when I was hanging from the top and it hurt me for a pretty long while. Yeah, I think I’m alright with that one Hell In A Cell.”

Jeff Hardy also shared his outrageous idea for a match using a rotating ring. The setup would be similar to what WCW used when it was filming at Disney-MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida during the 1990s. Hardy calls his concept the “Upward Spiral Match”

“What if there was a match to which you wrestled for five minutes and then there was a [Jeff makes beeping noises],” Jeff Hardy explained. “The ring starts spinning, and then it spins at a certain speed for a certain amount of time, and then it can stop. Naturally, you’d get dizzy but then another two minutes or whatever it starts to spin again, but now it’s a little faster. I’m just curious to see if you can run spots as the ring’s spinning and be safe about it.”

