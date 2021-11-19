During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about AEW Full Gear and teased some more pieces coming into the company. The AEW Commentator said the company did a great job booking the show and credits Khan’s ability to listen to those around him when booking the show.

“I think we’re just on a really good roll and there are more pieces coming,” Ross said. “How Tony Khan uses them is certainly his prerogative. I’ll say this, and I should say this, and I know it’s going to come off as a** kissing and it’s not: Tony booked a hell of a show. That’s giving the devil it’s due, so to speak. He booked a hell of a card. One of the reasons he did it is because he’s always willing to receive the input of talent and I remember Bill Watts doing that time and time again. I really respect how Tony books and he booked a hell of a card. ”

Earlier on the podcast, Jim Ross praised Kenny Omega for his ability to put over Adam Hangman Page in the main event of Full Gear. He mentioned how great Omega was in defeat and gave him major props from a seamless transition into the next AEW World Champion.

Ross also spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his miraculous comeback at the Royal Rumble in 2020. The former WWE Head of Talent Relations was asked about the prospects of Edge one day coming to AEW to wrestle alongside his best friend Christian and stated that The Rated-R Superstar is a lifer in WWE and doesn’t see that ever happening.

“He’s got a brand established in WWE, it’s home for him, he’s comfortable there,” Ross said. “He’s got really good open established communication with Vince which is crucial. Would I love to have him in AEW? Hell yeah, absolutely. I just think WWE for him after all these years is home. When I signed him and Christian that was their big goal, big goal as young wrestlers to get to WWE.

“I understand his motivation but yeah man, if you get a chance to get him, get him. He’s just a lifer there [in WWE]. Would I like to see Adam Copeland have one match in AEW someday? Of course, I would, most fans would. Is it going to happen? Unlikely, highly unlikely perhaps. That would’ve been cool if he came to work for us but I understand why he did what he did and think he made the right decision.”

