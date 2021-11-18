On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the fallout from AEW Full Gear this past weekend and the excitement around “Hangman” Adam Page becoming the new AEW World Champion. Ross praised Kenny Omega for his involvement in putting over Page and talked about Omega working the match while dealing with several injuries.

“Adam had the night that he needed, the performance more specifically that he needed,” Ross said. “Give a lot of credit to Kenny Omega. Omega’s body is battered, he’s got bad shoulders. I don’t know what he’s going to do if I were him and I’m sure Tony Khan is feeling somewhat the same way, you’ve got to get the guys some rest, he’s got to heal a bit.

“Quite frankly that’s not a bad thing because he lost the title, now he can not go invisible but be less prominent on the shows as a wrestler and more as a personality until he’s more healthy. Kenny Omega deserves a hell of a lot of credit for making that match with Adam as good as it was. I think Kenny just elevated [Page], he made sure the transition from himself to Hangman Page was spot on and it was. I really enjoyed their outing.”

Omega is set to undergo multiple surgeries and take a leave of absence from AEW while dealing with his recovery. As far as what’s next for the new AEW World Champion, Page and Bryan Danielson went face to face on last night’s AEW Dynamite, setting up their future match.

“I think Page is going to make a great champion,” Ross said. “People are already talking about Bryan Danielson as the number one contender so that match will be one of the great experiences of Hangman Page’s career. Bryan Danielson is a maestro.”

Jim Ross also praised MJF and Darby Allin’s match at Full Gear, saying he was pleasantly surprised by the wrestling match they had.

“I thought it started off good, the match between MJF and Darby Allin was a pleasant surprise because they had a hell of a wrestling match,” Ross said. “MJF hasn’t wrestled that much recently, I thought they had a great match and great opener. Either you want to close the pay per view or you want to start it, that’s my philosophy.”

