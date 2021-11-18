On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega revealed that he is taking some time away from the company. He also teased some tension with Adam Cole in the segment.

As previously reported, the former AEW World Champion has had a lot of issues lately. On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Omega has suffered problems with his knee, shoulder, abdominal, and hernia, as well as others, and has worked through them all. Omega recently revealed that he has been suffering from vertigo since 2018, stating that the room would start spinning for him while he was wrestling.

Meltzer noted that Kenny Omega is most likely set for multiple surgeries. The dates of those surgeries are still to be determined. He is taking time away from the ring in order to get healthy, for the first time in a while. But Meltzer stated that there is a lot of rehabilitation involved if he does multiple surgeries at once.

When it comes to a return date, there is nothing set in stone, but February was mentioned. However, Meltzer noted that it could be premature as he hasn’t even had any surgeries yet. It was also mentioned that Omega’s status for the upcoming AAA show is unclear at this time.

Kenny Omega had a 346 day run as AEW World Champion, which is the longest in company history to this point. He dropped the title to Hangman Page at Full Gear on Saturday.