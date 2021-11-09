In an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his upcoming match with Moose, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson confirmed that he will soon be a free agent. The former IWGP United States Champion told Barrasso he has only a few more months before he hits the open market.

“I’ll be a free agent in February,” Robinson revealed. “It’s a great time in wrestling to show up anywhere, and maybe it’s the right time for me to spread my wings and fly.”

Fightful Select reported last week that Juice Robinson’s contract was set to expire at the end of January 2022. He is expected to court interest from several promotions, including New Japan in regards to a potential return.

A thirteen year pro, Juice Robinson spent three years on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2011. He would eventually become known for his run on the NXT brand as CJ Parker before requesting his release in 2015. He would join New Japan that same year and would later sign a three year extension with the promotion in 2019.

In addition to New Japan, Robinson also wrestled for Ring of Honor throughout 2019 as a member of the Lifeblood stable with Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tenille Dashwood and Tracy Williams. He would leave the promotion in June after moving to Japan. More recently Robinson has worked for Impact Wrestling, primarily teaming with FinJuice partner David Finlay. The duo have been two time tag team champions, winning the titles in both New Japan and Impact Wrestling respectively.

