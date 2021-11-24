WWE Hall Of Famer Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast where he spoke about his decision to start a career in politics. The former World Champion admitted he could see he was losing a step inside the ring.

“As my wrestling career was starting to wind down and I could see that I was getting older and starting to lose a step. I knew that I needed to do something else in my life,” Kande admitted. “I had always been interested in politics and government. Mainly, my philosophy is very Conservative-Libertarian. My interest was keeping the government off my back.”

One of the big things that wrestlers have to deal with is being away from home for large periods of time. That was the case throughout Kane’s career and he spoke about that, admitting that his wife did everything and he believes you need a strong partner.

“Crystal raised the kids and she also worked and did everything,” he admitted. “It’s really because of her. I don’t think it’s possible to do that if you don’t have a strong partner. Not everybody is built for that, frankly, and that is okay. It is what it is.

“I think you just have to understand the dynamics in your personal relationship, or in your marriage if that’s the case. I was able to do it because Crystal could just do it,” Kane said. “She had actually been a single mom before we got married. Probably nine years, or so. So, she was used to that anyway. But it’s always hard. On our side of things, we miss all the good stuff. We miss the birthday parties and the holidays and the basketball games and that’s what’s really difficult.”

