After today’s NJPW Power Struggle, Kazuchika Okada called out Buddy Matthews (fka WWE’s Buddy Murphy) for NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13. This would be Matthew’s NJPW debut.

The show happens at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California and streams on NJPW World (with Japanese commentary) and on FITE TV (with English commentary) at 11 pm ET.

As noted, Okada is also set to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4.

Below is the current card:

* Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

* Jeff Cobb and TJP vs. Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs) vs. Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne and Alex Coughlin

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Chris Dickinson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman and Misterioso)

* Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Juice Robinson vs. Impact World Champion Moose

* Yuya Uemura vs. Josh Alexander

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews