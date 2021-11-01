In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, WWE Hall of Famer Lita was asked if she kept up with the current wrestling product. She confirmed she is, pointing out she had watched a ton of one product in particular.

“Of course, I love it, and I definitely check-in,” Lita said. “I was watching a bunch of AEW that I checked in on. I always want to know what’s going on. I always want to see what people are doing. So I’d say I float around in what I watch.”

Lita is no stranger to AEW, having been a big fan of the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Lights Out Match from March of this year. She continues to find the product enjoyable, and thinks the excitement of AEW will help get more eyeballs on the other promotions out there.

“I think it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see fans so excited about another product,” Lita said. “I hearken back to when I was wrestling, and we all had friends in WCW. We would call them. WCW had the replay, and as soon as we were done, we’d all raced to the hotel room and watched our friends. We’d be calling them in and commenting on that. So that part of it excites me from the workers’ standpoint. From the wrestlers’ standpoint of having friends and different promotions, we want to push each other to do better. I love seeing a viable place with competition, and it just being a new company, they’re fresh, right? They haven’t had to go through recycling all these storylines because they’ve been around for a long time. So I think there’s a lot of potential for expanding.

“I just love seeing the fans like it really deep because I think that excitement of the fans being excited about wrestling translates to the other promotions. It makes people think it would do the opposite, but then people are like ‘I want more good wrestling.’ So, they’re checking in at WWE, Ring of Honor, Impact, NWA, and GCW.”