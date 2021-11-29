As we’ve noted, WWE has been struggling to sell out the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, where tonight’s WWE RAW will be held. The show will mark WWE’s debut at the new venue in Long Island.

On Sunday, a fan on Twitter pointed out how WWE has pulled out all the stops to try and improve ticket sales, including an appearance from Universal Champion Roman, slashing ticket prices, and announcing the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Despite the various announcements, WWE has sold/distributed a little over 5,000 out of the 7,169 allotted tickets.

Cardona, a Long Island native, noticed the tweet and responded with the following:

Maybe they should call Long Island Iced Z…

The fan also pointed out how AEW has sold/distributed nearly 9,000 of the 9,699 allotted tickets for the Dec. 8 live episode of AEW Dynamite and taping of Rampage. As noted, AEW will also be making its debut at the new venue.

As of Sunday, WrestleTix reported that 1,905 tickets were still available for tonight’s WWE RAW. You can click here for our preview for the show, which will be headlined by a non-title match between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor.

You can see Cardona’s tweet below.

Maybe they should call Long Island Iced Z… https://t.co/02LxXoGoWM — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 28, 2021