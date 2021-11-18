As a guest on The Zaslow Show, AEW superstar Miro spoke about the company bringing in talent like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and himself and the impact that has on the young talent in AEW. The former WWE superstar said he hates when people call all the marquee signings “WWE guys” because they did things around the world and outside of the company before joining WWE.

“It’s up to them, you have to step up your game,” Miro said, referring to the young talent in AEW. “CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and me and Moxley, none of us are ‘WWE guys’ that everybody calls it. These people have been around the world way before WWE so when somebody says this guy is WWE, absolutely incorrect. God made me, not Vince McMahon. It was just a place to do professional wrestling because there was no other option but now there’s plenty of other options, exciting options.

“AEW is the best wrestling company in the world and we prove that day in and day out. As far as the young guys, they have to step it up because yes big names have come and they’re having amazing matches and having a great impact but it’s up to the young guys to step up, to ask questions to see what they can do better, that’s what it’s all about.”

Miro lost his match this past weekend at AEW Full Gear against Bryan Danielson in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The 35-year-old said if he was fully healthy he would’ve beat Bryan Danielson quickly but that wasn’t God’s plan.

“First of all, if I was in my full health I would’ve destroyed Bryan Danielson in about eight minutes,” Miro said. “Unfortunately I wasn’t and I had to be in labour through this whole match, but I went through otherwise I would’ve won 100%. Unfortunately God had a different opinion, it is what it is.”

Miro spoke about leaving WWE after spending 10 years in the company, starting in NXT, and spoke about the decision to join AEW in September of 2020. The former United States Champion said he loves the move he’s made, although it was rough at first, and is happy to work for Tony Khan.

“Absolutely because you can tell there are no leashes,” Miro said. “There’s nobody to tell you what you can and cannot do. It’s up to you to sink or swim and amazing people like me are swimming and some are sinking but that’s up to them. You can only be responsible for yourself.

“We had a little bit of a rough start in the beginning and since then I’ve just had to take control into my own hands. I’m in control of my own destiny, I’m in control of my own stories and this is what I’ve been doing. Tony Khan has been a very smart businessman, very great boss and you can tell he gets it because he lets me do me and this is why we have such tremendous success.”

