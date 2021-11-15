In an interview with Hollywood Life last week to promote AEW Full Gear, AEW star MJF was asked if he had any interests in crossing over into other areas of entertainment.

MJF, whose singing background was pointed out, talked about potentially doing Dancing With the Stars, and also revealed he has unnamed projects lined up.

“I definitely think I would absolutely tear it up on Dancing with the Stars or a Masked Singer,” MJF said. “Do I think I would be better than them? I am better than everybody at everything, so that is kind of a dumb question.

“But to be fair, I have dipped my toes outside the wrestling bubble as of late. I have my hands in a lot of different pots. Some things are going to be coming up that people are going to be shocked about that I am involved in or have already finished. Exciting times in the world of MJF.”

MJF also revealed he would be interested in being part of a movie franchise, including the Fast and the Furious franchise, which features fellow wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Despite that, MJF cast doubt on Vin Diesel’s recent apology towards Rock, wondering if it was actually sincere.

“A) I would love to be a part of the franchise or any movie,” MJF said. “I think any movie could use me. That’s A. And B) Was it an apology? Was it actually an apology? Because he calls him little, so I don’t know. Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally, I am sure he is a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents.”

MJF is coming off a victory over Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear On Saturday night.