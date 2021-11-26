Yesterday’s MLW Fusion Thanksgiving Special was from the War Chamber 2021 tapings earlier this month. In the main event, Alex Kane captured the vacant National Openweight Championship from Alex Shelley, Zenshi, Myron Reed and a returning ACH in a Ladder Match. This is Kane’s first title run in MLW. And this makes him the second man to hold the championship.

Also, the semifinals of the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament concluded with TJP besting Calvin Tankman. He will advance to the finals to face Davey Richards, who won his respective semifinals match two weeks ago against Bobby Fish.

Below are the results from MLW Fusion:

* Ladder Match for the vacant National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane. defeated Alex Shelley, Zenshi & Myron Reed

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: TJP defeated Calvin Tankman

* Gnarls Gavin (MLW Debut) defeated Budd Heavy