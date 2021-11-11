On today’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) secured their spot as the number one contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Championship after defeating Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter and Symbiosis (T-Bone & Primate) in a Fatal Four-Way match.

This will be the second time they’ve challenged the champions, Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) for their titles. Their first attempt came on the August 19th episode, in which they were unsuccessful.

Moustache Mountain are former NXT Tag Team Champions. They captured the titles from The Undisputed Era at the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament event. Although on record it says they only held the belts for two days, WWE recognized their title reign for 22 days due to tape delay.

Besides tag team gold, Tyler Bate has previously held the NXT United Kingdom and Heritage Cup Championships as a singles competitor.