A fan who attended last night’s RAW at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY has shared a picture of Becky Lynch checking in on her husband, Seth Rollins, after he was aggressively jumped by a fan.

As reported earlier, Rollins was blindsided and tackled by a fan who ran down from the mid-level seating. Security personnel escorted the individual from the arena after Rollins got him into a headlock.

Earlier on RAW, Lynch called out fans in Brooklyn for hijacking a match at Sunday’s Survivor Series with “CM Punk” chants. Later on the show, Lynch confronted Liv Morgan, the No. 1 contender to her RAW Women’s Championship, in a backstage segment. The segment ended with Morgan snapping and nearly attacking Lynch.

