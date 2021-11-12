AEW star CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories late Thursday to share a photo of Cody Rhodes’ Veterans Day outfit.

Punk played Rick Derringer’s “Real American” (Hulk Hogan’s WWE theme song) in the background. From the photo, it appears Punk captured a shot of Rhodes in a hotel lobby. The AEW roster traveled to Minneapolis, MN on Thursday for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

Punk and Rhodes were seen embracing for a hug after this week’s Dynamite went off the air.

As reported earlier, AEW made a change to Rhodes’ original plans for Full Gear. The American Nightmare was initially supposed to face PAC, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black in a fatal four-way match, but will now team up with PAC in a tag match against Andrade and Black.

Meanwhile, Punk will wrestle Eddie Kingston this Saturday. His Instagram Stories post can be seen below.