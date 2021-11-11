This week, AEW added another match to the Full Gear card for this Saturday. It was announced that Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with PAC to take on Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.

The four men have been involved in a storyline for several weeks. At first, this was two separate rivalries, with Cody and Malakai going back and forth while PAC battled Andrade. However, recently, those storylines were blended together, with Cody and PAC working together against similar enemies.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that this tag team match was actually not part of the original plans for the upcoming PPV. Instead, the original plans for the four men were going to be a fatal four-way match, but once they did the first angle with them, it was changed to this.

AEW has announced a 10-match card for Full Gear this weekend, with a stacked event set to take place from top to bottom. The company also announced a match for the Buy In last night as Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter will compete against Thunder Rose and Hikaru Shida.

Below is the updated card for Full Gear:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Falls Count Anywhere

Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk

Darby Allin vs. MJF

PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

The Buy In

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida