WALTER posted a gym photo of himself getting bulked up as rumors of a main roster move swirl.

The former NXT UK Champion posed in front of a mirror while working out in Vienna, Austria.

Earlier this month a new report came out about WALTER possibly moving to the United States for an increased role within WWE.

We’ve noted for a few years now how he was not interested in moving to the States to work for WWE full-time, as he was comfortable with his family and professional life in Europe.

The word for years has been that WALTER was open to short stints in the United States, but made it clear to WWE officials that he did not want to move. He signed a top-money contract for WWE NXT UK, especially compared to other talents working that brand, and has been used in the United States as a special attraction.

On the more personal side of things, WALTER and his wife reportedly split up. Social media postings revealed that WALTER is now dating NXT UK Superstar Jinny.

WALTER’s WWE contract is said to be his full-time job right now, and these recent changes have apparently changed his mind about moving overseas.

Although he’s worked live events when WWE toured the UK, his most recent televised match was losing the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov in August at NXT TakeOver 36.