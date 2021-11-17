Earlier today WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch stopped by the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to promote this Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV. While on the show she had the following to say about a recent tweet Ric Flair issued regarding her feud with his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

“Look, I saw that tweet. The one you’re referring to, the one I’m referring to,” Lynch said. “I wrote out a response that would’ve been quite biting, and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad. This was a legend at one point. This legend, a 16 World Champion Ric Flair, is now jealous of me. That’s cool, it’s cool for me. And he’s now trying to use me to get clout, to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a bit of a hole with other things. So I kind of just was like ‘ah, let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad’, you know? It’s kind of sad.”

Ric Flair has since responded to her comments. Flair expressed his disappointment in Lynch’s remarks and referenced a long-ago controversy between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair over the use of the nickname “The Man.”

“So disappointed!” Flair tweeted, capitalizing every first letter as usual. “I did this out of respect for you Becky Lynch! It made you millions & made me nothing. After 40 years of being The Man…the company doesn’t own it, and neither do you! I’ll always be the Man! Ask your husband.”

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair is scheduled for this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

You can read Ric Flair’s tweet below.