On the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about his issues with WWE after he asked for his release a few months ago. On his Twitter, Ric Flair stated that WWE is erasing his legacy and has asked several times for his NWA World Heavyweight Championship belts back without getting a response. He elaborated on that statement during the podcast while also having some very harsh words for WWE President Nick Khan.

“If you take me off the opening of the show and take the ‘WOO’ which I own, thank god because they’ll never get it back and replace me with the Ultimate Warrior?,” Flair said. “A guy that sued the company, held them up for money. I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD with so many people saying how bad I was like the Warrior then they brought him back and put him in the Hall of Fame. That ain’t going to work for me, one and done.

“Very openly, I text Vince, ‘no worries but you’re not going to bring me back.’ Not that they want me by any means but I could never work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I could work for but Nick Khan, who’s a guy that orchestrated taking me off the show, I’ve got my facts together, orchestrated taking the ‘WOO’ off. Never in a million years [working for Nick Khan]. Big difference between Tony Khan and Nick, Tony Khan respects me, he has, as has Vince. Nick Khan has not. I talk to Vince now, I’ve got no problems with Vince but he just knows that I won’t come back.”

During the podcast, Flair also mentioned how the door has now opened for him to sign with AEW after he felt disrespected by WWE taking him off the opening introduction to their show. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer answered whether or not he’d come back to WWE at any point. Flair revealed another alarming issue he had with some of the actions by people in the company.

“Absolutely never,” Flair said. “I’m 72, I could be dead tomorrow. The last thing I want is for them to make a package on me, ever. I’ll leave all that to Tony Khan.

“When I saw that they took me off the opening and all that, I call that lack of respect. Some people said to me ‘Ric how do you feel about that?’ I said ‘Well, after [WWE] asking me to sign my intellectual property to them while I was on life support, nothing that company does surprises me.”

Finally, Ric Flair stated emphatically that Vince McMahon had nothing to do with the decisions that were made that upset him. The wrestling legend said although Vince is the boss of the company, he can only take care of so much and the things that offended him were not handled by Vince at all.

“He had nothing to do with it, which he made very clear to me,” Flair said. “He’s the boss but WWE is not just a wrestling company, they’re distant, they do everything. They make movies, he’s got so much to oversee and because he’s so hands on, he still can’t totally watch over everything.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.