During a recent conversation with Talksport, one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, took some time to talk about the success he’s seen teaming with Randy Orton. But despite the excitement Riddle may show towards RKBro, he noted how other stars in the locker room may not share in that excitement.

“No, I think people hate me even more now that I’m with Randy,” Riddle said with a smile. “‘This son of a b**ch thinks he’s untouchable now.’ I try to tell Vince and other people, it’s part of my persona. It’s part of what makes me popular. I’m legit, I’ve fought in the UFC. Anyone can test me anytime. Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s**t. It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash.

“For me, isn’t that my job? Make people care about what we’re doing and talk trash so people say, ‘Oh man, I’d watch that fight!’ Or is it real?”

It was well-reported how Riddle has criticized Goldberg on multiple occasions, bashing his limited move-set. The two briefly crossed paths backstage at SummerSlam 2019, which only fanned the flames of the off-screen rivalry.

But since those events transpired, the two have grown to a point where they can have civil interactions with one another. Riddle mentioned how he and Goldberg actually had some drinks and chatted on the flight home from Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel.

“It rubs some people the wrong way, but at the end of the day, even Bill [Goldberg], and maybe one day a certain Beast, they come to understand what I’m trying to do,” Riddle said.

“Bill and I had a conversation. It was like, ‘Bill, I’m sorry if I rubbed you the wrong way’ on the way back from Saudi Arabia. We were on the plane, had a couple of cocktails. I’m not saying we’re best friends, but we are doing way better than we were.”