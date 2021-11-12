During WWE’s UK Tour, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Riddle, caught up with Planeta Wrestling. He discussed the new tag teams that have joined the red brand since the WWE Draft, noting one duo in particular that he wants to face.

“I think they are all pretty dangerous. The Street Profits are former champions, The Dirty Dogs, you’ve got Roode and Ziggler, who are top-tier guys, and then one team I am looking forward to mixing it up with, because they’re also a good team, is Rey Mysterio and Dominik,” Riddle revealed. “I have never wrestled Rey and I’ve never wrestled Dominik. Randy has wrestled Rey but never Dominik, so we have an interest in that match. I think it would be a lot of fun, I think stylistically, we could do a lot with them.”

With Survivor Series right around the corner, Riddle discussed the possibility of facing the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. He made it clear that he would like to face them but believes RK-Bro is the team to beat in WWE at the moment.

“I mean, Survivor Series is coming up, we’re the champs, The Usos are the champs, I wouldn’t mind a piece of The Usos,” Riddle said. “Whatever it is, I think right now RK-Bro, I think we’re undefeated, I think we’re 10-0, I think we are the team to beat. I don’t see us losing any steam or losing any time soon.”

Right now, Riddle and Randy Orton are working well together as a pair. However, Riddle was asked about the possibility of fighting his partner at some point down the line.

“Well, I’ll say this, I don’t want to fight my best friend Randy right now, we are doing great. But, to be fair, I have beaten Randy twice,” Riddle points out. “I beat him a couple of months ago on Raw and I beat him at Survivor Series in 2019, so technically I am 2-0 against my Viper buddy, Randy. But, like I said, right now RK-Bro is killing it, we’re on the same page, we are liking each other and I think no fight between me and Randy right now. You never know though, he is Randy, and Randy might do a Randy kind of thing and RKO me or something, but only time will tell.”

Riddle also spoke about his memorable entrance at the recent Crown Jewel event. He made his way down to the ring on a camel and Riddle revealed that he didn’t know about that until the morning of the show.

“Riding that camel, that was a good time. I didn’t even know I was going to ride a camel that day until like eight o’clock that morning,” Riddle claimed. “I didn’t get any sleep because of, you know, the jet lag and flying, I was up. Then they hit me up and was like, ‘hey, you’re riding a camel,’ and I was like, ‘what?’ I showed up to work and I rode a camel and it was awesome. Great day.”

