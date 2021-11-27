On this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns cut a promo in the ring. During his segment, Reigns talked about it not mattering who his next challenger is since he’s the greatest of all time.

Reigns also teased possibly leaving WWE sooner than fans would expect.

“Head of the table — I’m your Tribal Chief, and I’m the greatest of all-time,” Reigns said. “And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later. The whole world will acknowledge me.”

Reigns signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in August of 2019. It’s not exactly known when that deal is up.

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns appeared on The Michael Kay Show and commented on a possible move to Hollywood.

“We will have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon,” Reigns said. “There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.

“But that is something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use the tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me.

“At the end of the day, we know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life, you have to get to a point where you can transition. Where you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it’s about being thrown in that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”