There is reportedly nothing to the rumors of WarnerMedia and TNT officials limiting the amount of women’s division action on AEW Dynamite.

There had been rumors over the last year or so that said network officials only wanted one women’s division match per episode of AEW Dynamite, which limited the level of women’s action on AEW’s flagship show. Fightful Select reports that there was never a decree handed down, and never a request made for less or more women’s matches.

It was noted that this was not something outlined or passed along to others within AEW. Instead, WarnerMedia is said to be more focused on good content, and network officials particularly enjoy it when AEW programming has a good social rating and a good TV ratings story. This is part of why the network issues press releases when Dynamite draws well in viewership and key demographic ratings.

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is currently leading the AEW women’s division, and the company is planning to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion, adding a secondary title to the division. The quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament will begin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite as Hikaru Shida takes on Nyla Rose.

