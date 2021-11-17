As a guest on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Sasha Banks spoke about main eventing the first night of WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair. The former Women’s Champion mentioned how she had no idea they would be main eventing the show until she was told the day before.

“I didn’t know that we were going to main event WrestleMania but I was praying and dreaming about it,” Banks said. “I felt like I was competing with Drew [McIntyre] and Bobby [Lashley] and that whole week. I was like ‘do I talk to Vince? Do I not?’ I was like yanno what, if he thinks I’m frickin good and can main event then let it happen. Next thing you know, I get to frickin WrestleMania and I find out I’m main eventing. How frickin cool is that? The day before, I’m like wow.

“Everything can come into fruition if you just don’t give up on your dream. I went out there and I was on a whole different level and zone, I’ve never been in the ring like that. This was our first time back in front of fans for a year and a half that I just couldn’t believe even happened.

“To wrestle without fans is one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced but I’m so thankful to know that I can do it and I can do anything. To be rewarded with WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair, who her talent just speaks for itself. She came in so fast, so quick and got it. She is incredible and I just loved to see her growth. For her to come in so quick and fast and get like this, I can’t wait to see in the next five years how good she’s going to be.”

The Boss also spoke about who the person was that told her she’d be the second female main event in WrestleMania history.

“It was TJ Wilson,” Banks said. “He told me and I was in shock, I was crying.”

During the beginning of the match, Banks was very visibly emotional although she was supposed to be a heel in the feud. The former Women’s Champion said she couldn’t help herself and smiled because she knew the magnitude of the moment for her and Bianca.

“I looked at Bianca and I was like dammit, I’m supposed to be the bad guy but why are you about to cry,” Banks said. “I couldn’t believe it because the fans were on their feet and I had to take in that moment and just couldn’t help but to have that huge smile like holy s*** this is the main event. Let’s snap into it, let’s go, it’s go time. I just had to look out and say this is real and now it’s game time.”

During the podcast, Sasha Banks also responded to Trish Stratus’ comments about a potential match between the two, mentioning her great friend Vince McMahon and how she’d speak to him about the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.