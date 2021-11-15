As a guest on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Sasha Banks responded to Trish Stratus, who recently stated she was open to having a match with The Boss in the future. Banks mentioned that Stratus can contact Vince McMahon at any time and believes the two of them could have the greatest match of all time.

“I’m so glad to hear that she’s down,” Banks said. “I know she’s booked and busy, I know that she’s a mother. But Trish again, whenever you are ready, give me a call. I’m best friends with Vince, I know that you’re not. I have his number on speed dial so if you need it, I can give you my number, you can text me if you have it or slide into my dm’s, I’ll let him know and we’ll make millions baby. This is going to be the greatest match of all time so let’s do it Trish. Get done with that work, put the kids to bed and come fight me.”

Sasha Banks has stated for years that the match she wants most of all is one with Trish and the WWE Hall of Famer made that clear there’s a possibility. The only time the two have ever been in the ring together was during the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble.

The Boss continued to talk about other dream matches of hers on the current roster. The former Women’s Champion named several women who she’d like to mix it up with one day and a few that just joined her on SmackDown following the WWE Draft.

“I can’t wait to work with Rhea Ripley,” Banks said. “I got a small taste at Survivor Series maybe 2 years ago and I’ll get another tease again next Sunday. I can’t wait to work with her, Toni Storm, I’m so excited to work with Shotzi [Blackheart]. And just women that I’ve been in the locker room with for a long time but still haven’t had a singles match, Natalya, we would kill it in the ring. Naomi, Shayna Baszler, I love her style so I can’t wait to dive into my Kurt Angle takes and pull out some stuff that I can do on her. There’s just so many, I think top to bottom this is the best division that we’ve ever had.”

