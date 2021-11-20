On last night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus punched his ticket as the final entrant for Team SmackDown. Now that he’s heading to WWE Survivor Series, “The Celtic Warrior” looks to decimate his old home, Monday Night Raw, and become the last man standing for his new team.

Today, on Talking Smack, he spoke with backstage correspondent Megan Morant about his triumphant win and what he’ll bring to the table. But before he addressed that, he made sure to dress down any alleged schemes that Ridge Holland had anything to do with his overall victory last night.

“Ridge, gave me a hand? No, he didn’t,” Sheamus denied. “Listen, you heard what he said earlier on, the last couple of weeks. He talked about how he looked up to me, how I’m his inspiration, how I was the one who made him decide to basically become a WWE Superstar. He was just out there to watch greatness.”

Despite earning his position on Team SmackDown, Sheamus still doesn’t think that’s enough. What he’d like is for his team to consider him for the captain’s position.

“I shouldn’t have even had to qualify to be on the WWE Survivor Series team,” Sheamus declared. “The truth of the matter is, I’m the diamond in the rough for this Survivor Series team on SmackDown. I should be the captain; I should be leading these men into battle to take down Raw and destroy them…crush them underneath me toe. With Ridge – my best mate -besides me, nothing’s impossible.”

You can check out Sheamus' full interview below.