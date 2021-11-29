WWE Hall Of Famer, The Godfather, recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump. During the interview, he spoke about the infamous Brawl For All tournament and what he thought about it. He also admitted that he thought he would have won the entire thing.

“I didn’t think about who I was fighting,” The Godfather admitted. “It was fine with me, I wasn’t part of the political side that has come up later in life. I didn’t know anything about that, I was just out there making money, having fun.

“I legitimately thought I was going to win it. Just from being bear and being biker bear, I really thought I was going to win it. That’s probably why I didn’t — overconfidence and that type of stuff. It’s funny, me and Bradshaw, we are the only two that survived that whole thing and became Hall Of Famers.”

The Godfather also spoke about the legendary group of friends known as BSK. He admitted that they are all still close to this day and even have a Facebook group chat. He also spoke about the famous dominos games, admitting he was the best player.

“To this day we are all still friends. We all talk and we all text, it’s cool being part of that group. I talked to Rikishi last night, Savio Vega, Dennis Knight, I talk to these guys constantly, all the time. We have, on Facebook, we have a chat between ourselves that we talk. Me, by far, I was the best,” Godfather said about dominos. “I taught ‘Taker, I taught Kane. The only people I didn’t teach how to play dominos was Yoko, Rikishi, and Savio Vega, everybody else I taught how to play. Including, Stephanie McMahon.”

