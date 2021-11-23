The Rock’s latest film, Red Notice, is set to become the most-watched film in its first 28 days of release on Netflix, according to Variety.

Netflix has said the film already logged 277.9 million hours viewed after only ten days since its release. Bird Box (2018) is currently at number one with 282.02 million hours viewed.

Red Notice also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Earlier today, Rock released the trailer for his upcoming animated film, DC League Of Super Pets. Playing the voice of Krypto is The Rock, and he’s also a producer for the film through his Seven Bucks Productions company. The movie also features Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves.

In wrestling news, the former WWE Champion reportedly didn’t appear at Survivor Series for his 25th anniversary due to him being in Europe. COVID-19 quarantine restrictions wouldn’t allow for an appearance.

As noted, NBC and E! have announced that The Rock will receive The People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on December 7. The Rock, a 15-time PCA nominee and a 2-time winner will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and his unwavering commitment to supporting children & families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.