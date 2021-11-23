The Rock released a trailer for his next animated film, DC League Of Super Pets. The movie releases on May 20, 2022.

“Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman’s best friend,” Rock wrote. “And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets Here to sit, stay and save the world. If you think the JUSTICE LEAGUE is badass, just wait til you see… DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS Coming MAY 20 2022 @SevenBucksProd”

Playing the voice of Krypto is The Rock, and he’s also a producer for the film through his Seven Bucks Productions company.

The movie also features Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves.

Rock is currently promoting his Netflix film, Red Notice, with Ryan Renolds and Gal Gadot. WWE fans of course know about it thanks to the Vince McMahon-golden egg storyline that played out over Survivor Series and Monday’s WWE RAW.

The former WWE Champion reportedly didn’t appear at Survivor Series for his 25th anniversary due to him being in Europe. COVID-19 quarantine restrictions wouldn’t allow for an appearance.

As noted, NBC and E! have announced that The Rock will receive The People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on December 7. The Rock, a 15-time PCA nominee and a 2-time winner will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and his unwavering commitment to supporting children & families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.